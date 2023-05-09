RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia Rep. Bob Good (R) is getting behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for president.

Good, a member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, was endorsed in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump for his first campaign for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District seat.

But the Virginia congressman isn’t backing Trump for president in 2024, instead putting his support behind DeSantis, one of the hardline Republicans who founded the House Freedom Caucus. Unlike Trump, DeSantis has not announced intentions to run for president.

“We simply must win the White House back in 2024, as the country cannot afford another four years of the disastrous Biden-Harris administration,” Good said Tuesday in a statement announcing his decision. “Governor DeSantis gives us the best opportunity to win and restore the conservative America-first agenda.”

Good praised DeSantis for being “the model for battling against the harmful Leftist policies that have been oppressing his state and our country,” adding that he believes the country needs eight years of him in the White House.

During his time in office, Good has made headlines for being one of the last Republican holdouts against Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker, even writing a New York Times op-ed that he wouldn’t “back down.”