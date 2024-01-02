FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Over the last year, several Virginia cities and counties have added speed cameras in school and work zones.

The move came after a 2020 law enabled that ability.

Now, one Richmond-based lawmaker is hoping to increase the number of roads where localities can place the cameras.

Delegate-elect Mike Jones, a Democrat, is proposing a measure to allow local governments to put the cameras in “any location deemed necessary.”

Currently, the cameras are programmed to capture drivers going at least 10 miles per hour above the posted speed limit, and fine the driver up to $100.

“I live across the street from a school and I know people fly through those [areas],” Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax) told DC News Now.

Boysko is the incoming chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, and she said she has yet to determine which way she will vote on Jones’ proposal — citing a need for more answers and conversations.

“These are issues we’ve looked at in the past and look forward to looking with fresh eyes this year,” she said.

When asked what part of the legislation Boysko would want to see to cast a “yes” vote, she cited her desire to ensure the rollout is equitable and the technology has minimal errors.

“I need to see data that shows it’s accurate,” she said. “That, for me, is the bottom line.”

Transportation advocate Jim Durham, who lives in Alexandria, has supported the speed cameras for years.

“Its purpose is to save lives,” he said. “It’s a proven deterrent.”

Like Boysko, there are answers he wants: specifically around how it will be determined which roads will be equipped with the cameras.

In an interview with DC News Now, Durham repeated a statistic cited by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that found automated speed enforcement cameras “can reduce roadway fatalities and injuries by 20-37%.”

According to Virginia’s Traffic Records Electronic Data System, from 2021 to preliminary data from 2023, there were more than 74,000 speed-related crashes in the commonwealth. That accounts for roughly 20% of all crashes during that time.