FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With the Virginia legislature set to convene on Jan. 10, the Democratic majority is eying a slew of pre-filed and forthcoming bills seeking to reduce the threat of gun violence in the Commonwealth.

Several of the bills target assault-style weapons. State Sen. Andrew Ebbin (D) is introducing a bill that would make it illegal to carry assault-style weapons in public places. He pointed to a 2019 incident when individuals displayed assault rifles at an Alexandria farmer’s market, which is legal in Virginia given that the weapon isn’t loaded.

“It’s just not acceptable. People should be able to go shopping with their kids for vegetables and fruit and not have to worry about whether the frightening weapon next to them is loaded or not,” Ebbin told DC News Now.

“Anywhere that you have an assault-style weapon, you have the potential for mass violence. And if a police officer sees someone with an assault-style weapon we want them to be able to take that weapon right then and there and not wait for something horrible to happen before they can act,” he said.

Another effort, pre-filed in both the House of Delegates and the Senate bans assault-style weapons made after July 2024.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League, which advocates for access to guns, is planning its upcoming Lobby Day in Richmond on Jan. 15. Previous iterations of the event have seen thousands of participants supporting access to guns. VCDL President Phil Van Cleave said that the bills currently in the pipeline would be deemed unconstitutional by the court if passed.

“They’re protected by the Second Amendment. The supreme court has said that any firearm that’s in common use Is protected and the AR-15 for example is the most commonly bought rifle right now in America,” Van Cleave said. He said he hopes Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will veto such bills.

Lori Haas of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions has advocated for gun violence reduction efforts since her daughter was shot and injured in the 2007 Virginia Tech Massacre. That shooting was carried out with handguns. Assault-style weapons, she said, pose a far greater threat.

“A semiautomatic assault-style rifles were designed to kill as many people in a short amount of time as possible,” Haas said. “They’re military-grade weapons and they have no place on our streets. They’re intimidating.”

Ebbin and Haas are confident that the proposed legislation will move swiftly through the statehouse. The real test would be the bills landing on Youngkin’s desk.

“He’s not been very forthcoming on his views on gun safety and preventing violence from firearms so we’ll have to wait and see,” Ebbin said.