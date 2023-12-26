FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia officials said that they made three arrests recently as part of their efforts to continue fighting sexual abuse against children.

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) and local agencies worked together to make the arrests.

“I am very proud of the collaboration between District 29, Fairfax Probation & Parole, and the detectives from the ICAC unit,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson.

On Dec. 4, probation officers met with a probationer who confessed to viewing child pornography. The probationer was taken into custody.

On Dec. 5, officers were notified about a probationer having pictures involving minors. The probationer admitted to having and seeing nude photos of minors as well as using unregistered devices at his home. He was taken into custody.

A few days earlier, probation officers were notified about another probationer taking inappropriate liberties with minors and sending money to a minor in hopes of meeting them.

The probationer was taken into custody.

“The work they are doing is nothing short of extraordinary and I commend them for their efforts. Those who commit crimes against children must be held accountable. The Department will continue to incorporate a variety of measures to combat these crimes against minors and to ensure public safety,” said Dotson.

VADOC was actively investigating these incidents.