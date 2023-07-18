RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has paused a grant program designed to help teachers of color.

WRIC reports that the department has ended “diversity teaching grants,” which help teachers of color who are only provisionally licensed, work to become fully licensed teachers. The program had $50,000 of funding allocated for it in the state’s budget.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office deferred DC News Now’s request for a comment to the VDOE, which said it is “currently evaluating the program.”

The decision received criticism from Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, and several Northern Virginia elected officials.

Pastor Michelle Thomas, who leads the Loudoun County NAACP, was critical of the move.

“When we have an unfair ratio with teachers that is not tracking with our student population, it causes a disconnect,” she said. “Our kids are having a problem, terribly, with cultural competency.”

Thomas said it’s important for students to see teachers with similar backgrounds as them, and raised concern about the possibility of students in Loudoun County going through an entire K-12 education experience without a teacher of color. She believes a grant program like this can help diversify the workforce.