VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is accepting grant applications from agencies with the goal of reducing traffic-related injuries, death and more.

The Virginia Highway Safety Office (VAHSO) administers these federal highway safety funds. VAHSO evaluates applications based on potential traffic safety impacts of the proposed projects, performance on previous grants, collision statistics and rankings and more.

Local governments, law enforcement agencies, state agencies, academic institutions and private non-profits are invited to apply for the grant. Agencies interested in applying must attend a mandatory workshop before applying for grant funding.

The applications are due by Feb. 28, 2024.

For more information about the grant and and how to apply, click here.