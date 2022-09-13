RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through September, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.

According to paperwork filed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be loaded onto EBT cards on September 16.

The exact amount of benefits will depend on household size, and you can calculate your benefits using the chart below:

Virginia Emergency SNAP benefit household size allotment chart

The state will receive a total of $83,000,000 in federal funds in September for 445,000 qualifying households. That’s an average of $186 per household receiving benefits, with the remainder made up by state funding.

The emergency benefits are allowed to continue as long as the state’s emergency declaration on the COVID-19 pandemic remains in place – but the state government still has to renew the benefits again each month.