ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — At a press conference in Arlington, politicians from across the commonwealth celebrated the news that the federal government is providing $729 million to go toward the Transforming Rail in Virginia Phase 2 project.

The project includes the construction of a new Long Bridge that connects Virginia and D.C., which would include five rail bridges and two pedestrian/bicyclist bridges. It also includes L’Enfant Station improvements in D.C., which is Virginia Railway Express’s busiest station, and additional tracks in Prince William, Stafford, and Spotsylvania counties.

The move projects to increase the number and frequency of Amtrak and VRE services connecting Northern Virginia and D.C. to other regions, including Richmond and even Raleigh, North Carolina.

The money comes due to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.

A hope with the project is that it could ease the traffic often seen on I-95.

“I-95 is terrible and everybody in Virginia and probably east coast has an I-95 story,” said Danny Plaugher, the executive director of Virginians for High Speed Rail.

Plaugher, who said he was “incredibly elated,” that the project will allow people who are driving to take the train.

“That frees up capacity on the roadways for those who may want to drive to or need to drive,” he said.

He also pointed out the hopes that the project could spark the economy, enticing businesses and their future employers to come to an area with a well-connected and diverse transportation systemu.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) described Long Bridge as “a choke point for decades,” and shared his excitement with the funding.