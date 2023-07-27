LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia High School League, the organization that oversees the majority of public and private high school sports in the commonwealth, is not going to change its policies on transgender student-athletes.

The VHSL released a memo to school leaders earlier this week indicating it will stick with its current policy, which allows some student-athletes to appeal to participate on teams that match their gender identity, according to the Associated Press.

The decision comes following Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration’s Department of Education’s release of model policies regarding transgender students. It includes guidance that students should play on sports teams that match their sex at birth.

Candice Tuck, a transgender parent who lives in Loudoun County and also leads the organization Equality Loudoun said the VHSL’s policy has long been working.

“It has provided for fair play in the state of Virginia,” Tuck said.

The AP says that since 2014, when the policy was implemented, only 38 students have appealed to be on a team that matches a gender identity different from the one on their previous record. 34 of them were approved.

“Being able to play in places where they belong with their friends is really good for their mental health. It helps keep them active and engaged in their curriculum,” Tuck said.

Youngkin previously appeared on a CNN Town Hall, where he defended his position which are being exemplified in the model policies.

“I don’t think biological boys should be playing sports with biological girls,” he said. “There’s been decades of efforts in order to gain opportunities for women in sports and it’s just not fair.”

The policy differences could lead to confusion for student-athletes. A Youngkin spokesperson told the AP that the VHSL does not have a role in the decision.

Each school district is required to implement its own policies that, at a minimum, include the guidance provided by the VDOE. However, there is no enforcement mechanism, and several Northern Virginia school districts have already expressed their intent to push back on the policies.