NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia high school teacher was sentenced to two years in prison for importing 470 Ecstacy pills into the United States from overseas, according to court documents.

Court documents state that 39-year-old Andrew Myers, a high school special education teacher, was importing MDMA into the U.S. from Germany and Spain.

Homeland Security and the Newport News Police Department began an investigation into Myers in February 2020 when they received information that a package containing the illegal narcotic was entering the U.S. addressed to Myers. The package, listed from an address in Germany, arrived in New Jersey labeled “kids candy,” but was found to contain 470 pills of MDMA. The agents conducted a controlled delivery of the package to his home, but Myers denied any knowledge of the package.

A release from the Department of Justice states that agents found a second package of MDMA that was entering the U.S. from Spain a year later, again addressed to Myers, in July 2021. Agents then performed a controlled delivery of the package to a post office in Yorktown, and when Myers picked up the package, he was arrested.

Court documents state that Myers confirmed he was responsible for a converted drug weight of more than 220 pounds and 880 pounds.