RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – If you’re looking to find your dream home in Virginia, you may be out of luck.

New data from Virginia REALTORS shows Virginia’s housing market is “sluggish” with active listings (down 16%), new listings (down 25%) and home sales (down 17.5%) all down in June compared to the same time last year.

“I’d say the biggest reason is the fact that there is just not a lot of inventory on the market,” Ryan Price, Virginia Realtors’ chief economist, said. “There would be more sales if there were more homes available for sale.”

Price said one factor affecting the housing market is would-be sellers staying in their homes due to low mortgage rates obtained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is really little incentive for the more casual seller to lose that interest rate, that very low-interest rate, and acquire a new property at a much higher interest rate,” Price said.

Despite the slowdown in sales, prices aren’t plummeting, something Price says is unusual. The report says the average selling price is up 3.4%, up to $411,000.

“There’s really a pent-up demand, and there’s not enough homes to meet that demand,” Price said. “Even though there is fewer transactions happening, the transactions that do happen tend to be pretty competitive because of that low inventory.”

Price says it could take years for the market to improve in terms of total home sales.

The report says the largest decline in new listings occurred in Northern Virginia, Fredericksburg, and the Richmond Metro Area.