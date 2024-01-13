VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — With the Iowa Caucus next week, a little closer to home in Virginia, early in-person voting for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election begins January 19.

March 5 is Super Tuesday and that day is when the most number of presidential elections happen in states across the United States.

Virginia is an open primary state which means voters do not register by political party.

In Arlington on January 19, Virginians can vote early in-person at the Courthouse Plaza on Clarendon Blvd for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election.

In Fairfax County, people can vote early in-person at three locations: The Fairfax County Government Center, Mt. Vernon Governmental Center and the North County Governmental Center.

In Loudoun County, early in person voting on January 19 will be at the Office Of Elections On Miller Drive In Leesburg.

Prince William County has three early in person voting centers for January 19. Those places are the Office of Elections In Manassas, A.J. Ferlazzo Building in Woodbridge and Haymarket Gainesville Library in Haymarket.

Residents need an acceptable Identification to vote.

Early In-Person voting for ends March for the Presidential Primary Election on March 5.