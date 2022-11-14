RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other political leaders in and from Virginia shared their thoughts and condolences after a shooting at University of Virginia in which three people died and two others were hurt on the campus in Charlottesville Sunday.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

Gov. Glenn Youngkin. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted:

This morning, Suzanne and I are praying for the UVA community. Virginia State Police is fully coordinating with UVA police department and local authorities. Please shelter in place while the authorities work to locate the suspect.

Attorney General Jason Miyares sits down for an interview with 8News on Jan. 24, 2022. (Photo Credit: 8News)

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares

Jason Miyares, Virginia Attorney General, offered the following on Twitter:

Prayers for our UVA Family and community this morning. The Office of Attorney General is working with federal and state law enforcement and they are actively investigating the case. We will provide more information at the appropriate time.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., center, joined at by Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., left, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks to reporters after the Senate voted to approve a bipartisan measure limiting President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine

U.S. Sen. Tim released the following statement on Twitter Monday:

Heartbroken to hear of another Virginia community devastated by gun violence. Praying for the UVA community and closely monitoring the situation. Please follow the directions of law enforcement at @UVApolice.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 following the passage of the bipartisan Chips and Science Act providing $280 billion to subsidize the domestic chip manufacturing industry.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner tweeted:

Thinking of all impacted by the tragic act of violence on UVa’s campus. Please continue to follow all guidance from local law enforcement as they continue to coordinate the search for the perpetrator.

FILE – Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., speaks before President Joe Biden speaks about prescription drug costs at the Daniel Technology Center of Germanna Community College – Culpeper Campus, Feb. 10, 2022, in Culpeper, Va. Spanberger says voters regularly approach her about the Capitol violence. But she isn’t sure that it will be a major theme in campaign ads this fall. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who represents Virginia’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, tweeted:

I’m heartbroken for the @UVA community over the shooting on Grounds. The shooter remains at large, so please stay vigilant as we await more information.