ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — It’s an issue that’s become a national dialogue, and in Northern Virginia, it’s taking many communities to try and solve it: people of all ages, especially young people, are overdosing on opioids — including the highly-potent fentanyl.

From teenagers to teachers; from law enforcement to politicians, everyone gave their perspectives on what they’re doing to make sure no more lives end too soon.

One of the events on Tuesday was a car wash in Alexandria, where teenagers scrubbed cars while raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.

Earlier this month, the City of Alexandria sent out a warning after “two recent suspected drug overdoses involving school-aged youth.”

“For our kids to raise awareness and proceed themselves, it’s huge,” said Annie Reiney with the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detection Center, where the car wash was held. “It gives them a voice and spreads the word to hear it from kids their own age as well.”

Previously, dozens of parents have attended fentanyl town halls, including one in Fairfax County.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, Loudoun County officials underscored the importance of Narcan training at a school board meeting. Staff confirmed Narcan has been administered within schools this year, and 920 LCPS employees have been trained this school year.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin also spoke to students in Stafford County on Tuesday about the epidemic and recent actions he took to address it.

“Five high school students overdose in the bathroom in Arlington,” Youngkin said. “One of them dies, four of them are saved because people knew how to use Naloxone.”

Youngkin’s reference to the tragic death of a student at Wakefield High School was his way to emphasize the importance of Narcan.

On National Fentanyl Awareness Day, several virtual trainings were held. More are planned on the local level, and life-saving medication is available for free at area health departments.