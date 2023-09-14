VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Several non-emergency dispatch telephone numbers in Virginia are changing.

New phone numbers for seven field divisions are going to be phased in through the end of October. This is part of technology upgrades for Virginia State Police’s dispatch telephone systems.

The upgrades will not impact #77 or the toll-free numbers assigned to each state police field division.

The following are the new Virginia State Police Emergency Dispatch Center non-emergency contact numbers:

Wytheville Division IV: 1-540-444-7788 (Effective week of Sept. 11, 2023)

Culpeper Division II: 1-804-750-8778 (Effective week of Sept. 18, 2023)

Chesapeake Division V: 1-804-750-8788 (Effective week of Sept. 25, 2023)

Salem Division VI: 1-540-444-7798 (Effective week of Oct. 2, 2023)

Appomattox Division III: 1-540-444-7778 (Effective week of Oct. 9, 2023)

Fairfax Division VII: 1-804-750-8798 (Effective week of Oct. 16, 2023)

Richmond Division I: 1-804-750-8758 (Effective week of Oct. 30, 2023)

VSP said that the communications changes will save about $250,000 each year.