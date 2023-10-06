ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Three thousand commercial office cleaners in Northern Virginia are set to vote on whether or not to join D.C. cleaners in striking over contract negotiations.

According to a release from 32BJ SEIU, the employees union, the contracts expire on Oct. 15.

On Tuesday, cleaning workers in Fairfax and Loudoun counties already voted to strike.

Two Virginia delegates were expected to make statements at a rally and march planned for Friday, Oct. 6, at 4:15 p.m. at the Rosslyn Metro Station, located at 1850 N. Moore St. in Arlington.

According to a news release from the union, workers are looking to strike because “actual earnings for cleaners have stagnated amidst skyrocketing inflation and rents, 32BJ cleaners are fighting for wages that keep up with inflation.”

It goes on to say: “Janitors currently earn an hourly wage of $15 with paid vacation, paid holidays, and paid sick leave. Full-time employees have access to employer-paid health insurance, as well as a training, education, and legal services fund.”

The workers’ strike would follow a chain of similar strikes that have erupted across the nation in the past few months. The most recent to impact the DMV is the ongoing Kaiser Permanente staff strike.