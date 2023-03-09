WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Elected officials from Virginia made their final pitch in an ongoing struggle between two states to become the future home of the FBI.

Their meeting with the General Services Administration came one day after a Maryland delegation led by newly elected Gov. Wes Moore presented their case to convince federal officials that they have the best locations.

U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner said they felt good following their three-hour meeting with GSA officials, calling their Springfield site where the GSA owns property “superior.”

“The best for FBI’s future headquarters, an investment that will likely be an investment that will be a half-century or more will be in Springfield, Virginia,” Kaine said at a news briefing with reporters.

Kaine said their proposed facility is close to others like the Central Intelligence Agency along with transportation advantages. Prince George’s County sites are in Landover and Greenbelt.

“And we believe of dozens of reasons the sighting of FBI in close proximity to so many sister agencies who have to work together, not in silos, they have to work together, the Virginia site is so strong,” Kaine said.

Warner agreed, adding “the idea that the need to have the FBI interact with the CIA, the ODNI, the NRO, the NGA” and other agencies “in northern Virginia that you all are not even cleared to know about, is absolutely critical.”

Both senators said they also have a culturally diverse region which should please President Joe Biden’s racial equity requirement – an argument Maryland officials have scoffed at.

The Biden administration has been lobbied by civil rights groups and Moore has spoken to the president on several occasions to place the bureau in the predominately Black county that could give it a serious economic boost compared to the wealthy Fairfax county in Virginia.

“We welcome the equity comparison,” Warner said. “But the idea that you’re not also going to compare cost, transportation, flexibility of site and the needs of the FBI…to ignore those would also be a disgrace to the Biden administration and to the men and women of the FBI.”

But Warner and Kaine also said they don’t want the president making the decision over the GSA, given that Moore has asked Biden to weigh in.

“Maryland and Virginia were outraged when the previous administration, White House, put their thumb on the scale, to try to slow down this process,” Warner said. “We think there’s a process here, we think it ought to be fair. We think it ought to be transparent.”

In a statement, GSA officials thanked both Maryland and Virginia delegations for “their thoughtful input and engagement on this important project” and that the “GSA and FBI are committed to fully considering the feedback we receive as we work to ensure a fair and transparent process.”

Leslie and Ted Whitiak of Fairfax County support the FBI coming to their region.

“I like the idea of it being here but I don’t know about traffic,” Leslie Whitiak said.

“I’d really like to see it in Virginia,” Ted Whitiak said. “Northern Virginia seems to be the place where all agencies end up.”