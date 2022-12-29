FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism.

The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal of a statement from a class. A teacher would have to remove a disruptive student immediately if their behavior is violent, and nonviolent disruptive behavior would be subject to a mandatory three-strike system.

Additionally, if the bill were to be passed and signed into law, there would be a prohibition against holding a teacher liable for taking reasonable action or utilizing reasonable methods to control a physically disruptive or violently disruptive student.

“I hear the mantras, ‘listen to parents,'” said Jennifer Litton Tidd, a mother to a Fairfax County student with autism. “But as the parent of a high-support needs disabled child, I don’t think I’m being listened to.”

Litton Tidd fears Virginia lawmakers are about to respond to the needs of students with autism in the wrong way. She previously brought a lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools addressing seclusion and how her son was treated which resulted in a settlement. Now, FCPS no longer allows for seclusion.

“You can’t change molecules just by punishing people,” she said.

DC News Now reached out to the two delegates, Republicans Bill Wiley and Buddy Fowler, who are sponsoring the legislation. Neither responded by the time the story aired.

“Anyone who is yet to be diagnosed will not be protected from the punishments and this law,” Litton Tidd said.

It’s important to note that the proposal says it does not apply to students with disabilities due to state and federal laws and regulations. Litton Tidd is still worried about the impact it could have because of how many students don’t have a formal diagnosis — especially Black students with autism. Studies show their diagnoses are typically delayed by three years.

“This law, like so many others, is dehumanizing,” she said. “It will be traumatizing. It punishes children for being autistic, ADHD, neurodivergent, and other mental health conditions.”

There’s no indication of the chance the bill passes in the upcoming General Assembly. Many controversial pieces of legislation have a difficult time passing given Virginia has a divided government.