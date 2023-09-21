VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia Pridefest, which was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23 on Brown’s Island in Richmond, was postponed due to inclement weather.

“Our decision comes after thoughtful consideration and consultation with meteorologists, event planning experts, and our valued stakeholders,” Virginia Pride said in an announcement posted online.

The National Hurricane Center announced a possible tropical cyclone on Thursday, issuing a tropical storm warning and storm surge watch for parts of the East Coast — including Virginia.

“Weather forecasts currently available to us predict consistent, and at times heavy, rainfall, coupled with the potential for dangerous wind gusts of up to 40 mph. Such conditions would be both uncomfortable and dangerous for our attendees, vendors, entertainers, and dedicated volunteers,” the statement from Virginia Pride continued.

Virginia Pride said that it was actively looking for other alternatives to reschedule Pridefest and will possibly have updates in the coming days.

Other Pride weekend events were still scheduled to take place — including Pride after Dark and Tegan and Sara’s concert, which was moved to the National.

You can visit Virginia Pride’s website for more information and updates.