VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia’s Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears became the highest-ranking Republican in the commonwealth to say she could not support former President Donald Trump in a potential bid for the White House in 2024.

“A true leader understands when they have become a liability,” Sears said on Thursday during an appearance on Cavuto: Coast to Coast on Fox Business. “A true leader understands that it’s time to step off the stage, and the voters have given us that very clear message.”

Later in the interview, Sears was asked what she would think if Trump announces he is running for president again.

“I could not support him,” she said. “I just couldn’t.”

DC News Now reached out to both the Fairfax County Republican Committee and Prince William County Republican Committee to discuss Sears’ comments and the direction of the party following an underwhelming midterm result.

“We’re going to stick with the issues that impact people day-to-day,” said Steve Knotts, the chair of the Fairfax County Republican Committee. “We’re not going to get caught up in national politics.”

Knotts said his eyes are on 2023 when local and state races are on the ballot.

“Donald Trump doesn’t live here,” Knotts said. “He’s not on the ballot. He is his own person who’s going to do his thing.”

That sentiment echoed what Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in the leadup to the midterms when asked if he would support Trump running for president again.

“President Trump is going to do what President Trump needs to do and wants to do,” he said.

Youngkin’s team has not responded to DC News Now’s request for an interview, nor has he publicly commented on Sears’ remarks since they were made.

Two Republican lawmakers in Virginia have responded, however. Del. Tim Anderson agrees with Sears, saying Trump motivates Democrats. State Sen. Amanda Chase, who was a candidate for the Republican Gubernatorial nomination in 2021, called Sears a “weak a– Republican.”

Prince William County Republican Committee Chair Denny Daugherty said Republicans need to unify before 2023 and 2024.

“No one is a stronger fighter for Republican values than Winsome Sears,” Daugherty said. “Calling her out because of one particular position she takes is inappropriate. We need to be focused on the difference between Republicans and Democrats.”

Both Daugherty and Knotts said Youngkin would be a strong candidate for any political role, including the presidency, but neither specifically called on him to run against Trump. They said Youngkin has work to do in Virginia, and as a party, they’re seeking a strong showing in the 2023 races.

They agreed that if Trump were the nominee, their committees would rally around him.

In an interview with DC News Now on Wednesday — before Sears made her comments — University of Mary Washington Professor of Political Science and International Affairs Dr. Stephen Farnsworth discussed Trump’s role in Virginia politics.

“I think that Donald Trump’s impact in a nomination stage for Republicans is still pretty powerful,” Farnsworth said. “But it comes with a backlash in the general election. The more closely you were joined to the hip with Donald Trump as a candidate, the more problematic it was going to be for you if you are then trying to run in a general election in a place that’s competitive.”