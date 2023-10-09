VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The Columbia Gas of Virginia is encouraging people who need financial help with utility bills to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The program provides one-time cash grants to those who qualify for home heating bills or emergency heating repairs. The enrollment period is from Oct. 10 through Nov. 13.

“There are many households in Virginia that may be facing higher energy bills this winter and could be struggling financially,” said Columbia Gas of Virginia President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Montague.

LIHEAP is a federally-funded program through the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS).

On top of providing one-time cash grants, crisis grants are also available to assist income-eligible households without heat or at risk of being without heat.

“We have a variety of programs that offer financial support for which you may be eligible, and we want to ensure you have the help you need in keeping your family warm during the cold months ahead,” she added.

Customers can apply in many ways including: