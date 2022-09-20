LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Two high schools in Loudoun County received active shooter threats on Monday. School resource officers and other law enforcement personnel responded and found those claims were false. They were not the only ones.

In addition to Loudoun Valley High School and Loudoun County High School, Washington-Liberty High School (Arlington County), Eastern View High School (Culpeper County), Fredericksburg Academy (Spotsylvania County), and Liberty High School (Fauquier County) all received threats on either Sunday or Monday. Those are just some. Threats were issued in other parts of the Commonwealth, including at Charlottesville High School and in Lynchburg.

As of now, no one has been charged or arrested for any of the hoax calls — “swatting.” But Virginia law indicates, even though no one was hurt, the instigator(s) could face a fine or even time behind bars.

Virginia state code says if anyone gives a false report to law enforcement with the intent to mislead the agency, or with the intent to interfere in their operations, they could face a Class 1 misdemeanor. That’s the most severe penalty short of a felony, and it carries either/both up to a year in jail or a fine of up to $2,500.

Law enforcement has not said if they believe the various threats are connected.