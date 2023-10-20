WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Del. Dave LaRock, (R-33) is promising to raffle off 10 AR-15’s if his write-in campaign for a state senate seat is successful.

LaRock lost in the Republican primary election for Senate District 1 to farmer and businessman Timmy French. He is now running as a write-in candidate.

“I’ve learned that’s one of the things people like to do here. They enjoy sports and gun ownership so I want to communicate that I’m very comfortable with guns, and I want to do that by having a gun giveaway when we win,” LaRock told DC News Now.

He said anyone would be eligible to participate in the raffle, regardless of whether they supported him or not. He said that there will be no charge to participate and that winners will be selected randomly. Winners will receive vouchers to a gun store to purchase the guns themselves.

French’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment on the giveaway. Democratic candidate Emily Scott said that the giveaway is a distraction from issues impacting the district, including I-81 infrastructure, funding for affordable housing and abortion access.

“Instead of talking about that, we’re talking about AR-15’s, for crying out loud. It’s just nuts,” she said. “Some of the old school Republicans, I think they would be shocked and appalled.”

Scott said that LaRock syphoning off some conservative voters from French could give her an edge.

“If enough people vote for Dave LaRock, I could win,” she said.

The district is comprised of parts of Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren and Clarke counties, as well as Winchester City.

Early voting is already underway in Virginia. Election day is Nov. 7.