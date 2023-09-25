NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) said it was investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 66 Monday morning.

VSP said that at about 10:35 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting on I-66 near the line between Prince William and Fairfax counties.

Police said that a car was driving along I-66 when one of its windows was hit by a bullet. The driver was not injured.

The suspected car was described as a dark-colored sedan. Police were still investigating Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the shooting or car is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.