FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a missing 75-year-old man who disappeared on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Anthony Ascone. The Fairfax County Police Department said Ascone, 75, last was seen in the 5300 block of Cat Tail Ct. in Centreville.

Ascone is 5’10″ tall and weighs 270 lbs. Police believe he may be driving a 2013 Silver Kia Sportage with Virginia plates: 2ZBOTS.

Anthony Ascone

Anyone with information about where Ascone might be can contact the Fairfax County Police Department at (703) 691-2131.