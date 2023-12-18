VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Missing Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the New York City Police Department at about 5:19 a.m.

NYPD is looking for Kadence France, a 3-year-old girl who is described to be a black female, 3 feet tall, 35 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen on December 16 in New York City wearing a pink jacket, winter cap with pom poms, black leggings, and black Ugg boots.

Police believe she is now in Virginia.

She was last seen with 26-year-old Randalae Rhodes, a black female, 5’6, 240 pounds, with brown eyes.

She is believed to be driving a blue Honda Accord.

This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

If you have any information, please contact the New York City Police Department at 718-981-2714 or visit vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts