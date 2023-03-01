VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Jillian Balow, the superintendent of Public Instruction in Virginia, announced her resignation on Wednesday.

Balow sent a letter to Governor Glenn Youngkin stating that she was stepping down as the state’s chief school officer. Youngkin had campaigned heavily on education and parental rights, and he picked Balow to serve as education superintendent not long after he was sworn into office.

Balow will officially leave the position on March 9. After she does, she will continue to serve as a consultant for the Youngkin administration.

In her letter, she said she was “particularly proud of the fact that we advanced your agenda for education over the past two successful General Assembly sessions.”

The Youngkin administration had taken controversial stances on education in the Commonwealth, including revising standards for history and social sciences in K-12 education. Opponents accused these revisions of omitting facts, containing errors and “whitewashing” history.

Ballow did not state why she was leaving the position, but she did say that she and her family planned to stay in Virginia “for the foreseeable future.”

“The governor thanks Superintendent Balow for her service to the Commonwealth and her work in advancing the Governor’s education agenda to empower parents and restore excellence in education,” Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said in a statement.