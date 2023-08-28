VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia’s Task Force 1 (VA-TF1) was activated on Monday to help respond to Tropical Storm Idalia, which was projected to hit Florida as a major hurricane.

A post published Monday afternoon said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) activated VA-TF1 “as an 80-person Type I urban search and rescue team” in response to the hurricane.

The team was scheduled to leave from Chantilly on Monday evening.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 Florida counties ahead of the storm hitting. The storm passed through Cuba earlier in the week, depositing as much as four inches of rain there on Sunday.