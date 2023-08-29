CHANTILLY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia first responders are gearing up to help Florida residents ahead of Idalia which is expected to become a hurricane today in the Gulf.

Virginia Task Force One just deployed Monday night for the area.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the task force which is sending 80 people to help Floridians as Idalia is expected to hit Wednesday morning.

Florida residents are stocking up on sandbags in preparation for damaging wind, rain, and flooding expected from Idalia.

Some residents are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties ahead of the hurricane.

FEMA is activating Virginia’s Task Force 1 to help with search and rescue efforts.

Florida has already mobilized 1,100 National Guard members along with 24 hundred high water vehicles and 13 aircraft for rescue and recovery.

Virginia Task Force 1 deployed with 60 tons of equipment to the Gulf Coast.

“Our task force, we do multiple hours every year, training and rescue. We have different sections and communications, also, K-9, technical search—the people here are the best and I’m very proud to be with them,” says Captain Rob Clement with Virginia Task Force 1.

Meanwhile, Floridians say they are taking this hurricane seriously.

“I was in South Florida as a firefighter for Andrew so I know exactly what hurricanes can do if you’re not careful and don’t pay attention,” says Floridian Brian Smith.

FEMA is also coordinating with officials in other states like Georgia and South Carolina which are also expected to be in Idalia’s path.