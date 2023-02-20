VIRGINIA (DC News Now) –After 11 days of searching for earthquake survivors in Turkey, search-and-rescue members are heading home.

The Task Force wrote in a tweet that they are “humbled by the strength and graciousness of the people of Türkiye” and added that they wish the country the best as they “rebuild and recover.”

Just yesterday, the Fairfax County Urban Search & Rescue Team presented the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with some task force merch as a token of appreciation.

Blinken is in Turkey to support the country in the aftermath of the 7.8 earthquake.