BLACKSBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Tech is eliminating its early decision option and will no longer consider legacy as a factor in admission considerations, beginning in its 2023-2024 admission cycle.

The university announced it will also comply with the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to remove race and ethnicity as an explicit factor in the admissions decision process.

“The discontinuation of the early decision plan and the use of legacy as a factor in admissions will allow us to improve the admissions process to benefit all students,” said Luisa Havens-Gerardo, vice provost for enrollment management in a statement.

President Eim Sands said the university will continue to emphasize programs that help lower barriers to admissions for students from underrepresented minority and underserved backgrounds.

Though its early decision plan will discontinue, the university will keep its “early action” deadline, which is now Nov. 18. The regular decision deadline of Jan. 15 will remain.

“By eliminating early decision, we are simplifying our application process and also leveling the playing field for all students, regardless of their household income,” Juan Espinoza, associate vice provost for enrollment management, said in a statement.

Since 2018, Virginia Tech has implemented changes to its admissions process, including:

A more holistic review process, with about 180 faculty and staff who review applicants’ essay answers about leadership, service, resilience, and ability to set long-term goals

Adopting a shared application platform, the Common App, which the university says furthers its goal to eliminate barriers and make education more attainable

Making SAT and ACT scores optional

A streamlined fee waiver application process

The university said these changes have broadened its student demographic.