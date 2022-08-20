MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A virtual health service is available for students at Virginia Tech.

TimelyCare is a free service that is part of the mental health support structure the university says it offers to students.

“We know that mental health is a critical component of overall well-being,” said Frances Keene, interim vice president for Student Affairs. “TimelyCare services complement our existing mental health services and educational programming by giving students a robust and flexible way to use technology to seek out support 24/7. Mental health support needs are unique to each student, and by providing a variety of resources, we hope to encourage students to seek the support that best fits their needs.”

School officials say the service offers the following for students:

TalkNow connects students with a counselor to help them address problems such as stress or anxiety

Students can schedule appointments with licensed counselors, but there is a limit of 12 appointments per academic year

Health coaching provides guided sessions on topics such as dealing with conflict, time management, exercise, sleep, nutrition, and mindfulness

“We are hopeful that this resource will be well received by students. It provides an option for almost immediate contact with a clinician if they have issues they would like to discuss, regardless of the time of day or night or the location of the student or the device they are using,” said Ellie Sturgis, director of the Thomas E. Cook Counseling Center.

According to the university, there are more than 250 languages and translation services offered through TimelyCare. The service can be used through a phone, computer, or tablet. Students will have the service available while home for holidays or away from campus for internships.

“It is important to us to provide students with choices in the type of counselor they would prefer, whether it is a particular identity, affiliation, or specialty,” said Chris Wise, assistant vice president for Student Affairs. “TimelyCare gives students options for choosing counselors they identify with or who share similar life experiences.”

Before students use the service, you are asked to register with TimelyCare through the app or through the website.