FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Out of two million people, only 500 students earn a perfect score on the SAT. A high school senior in Fairfax County became one of those 500 students when he took the exam.

Stephen Kennedy took the SAT a few times and decided to take it just one more time to see if he would score higher.

“Over the summer, I really crammed in a lot of work and a lot of hours. I did practice tests almost every day and I worked with my Math tutor who helped me tremendously and I kind of I just wanted to do everything I could to make sure I was as confident as I could be on test day,” said Kennedy. “I was definitely very nervous because it was the last test, you know, before applying to college. So, I had a lot riding on it, but I was also calm down, knowing all the work I put in was going to help me and I felt very confident during it,” he said.

When Kennedy got his results, he was in disbelief.

“I told my mom I thought there was a mistake. I was very shocked. Honestly, just started running around the house calling all my friends, calling all my family members, and siblings. I’m just super excited and it felt good to know all my hard work paid off,” he said.

His parents were smiling ear to ear, proud of their son, knowing all the work he put into preparing.

Kennedy said he’s enjoying his senior year and searching for the perfect college that would fit him and his plans to major in Business.