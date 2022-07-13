ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — With more than 100 confirmed Monkeypox cases in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia combined, health officials, are seeking an expansion of the vaccination efforts that could slow the spread of the virus.

In Washington, D.C., people can get the Monkeypox shot if they meet specific criteria, even if they have not been directly exposed to the virus. But in Virginia, the pace of supply is limiting who is eligible.

“When it comes to Monkeypox in the United States, we’re still in catch-up mode,” said Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician at Johns Hopkins University.

In an interview with DC News Now, Adalja said it will take time for the supply of Monkeypox vaccine to catch up to the demand.

As of early July, supply in Virginia was just 500 vaccines total.

“Not only are we going to focus on a certain population who have this potential higher risk — recent exposure — we also really have to consider the supply of the vaccine that’s available,” said Laurie Forlano, the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Epidemiology’s deputy director.

Only people who have been directly exposed to Monkeypox are eligible for the vaccine in Virginia. That strict requirement is how the commonwealth is preserving the doses. But that means intense contact tracing, which Adalja said can be challenging.

“In many places, we’re hearing that many public health officials are unable to do the contact tracing because maybe the individual that has Monkeypox doesn’t know all of their contacts,” Adalja said.

D.C.’s model of vaccine clinics for a specific population, some of whom have not been exposed, is Virginia’s goal. The nation’s capital got more doses because it had more cases. But with a recent shipment of doses, the VDH said clinics for a wider population could start as early as this week.

“We’re trying to be really strategic about where we place our current supply,” Forlano said.

The silver lining: Adalja said Monkeypox is a “controllable virus” because, unlike the COVID-19 vaccine, the Monkeypox shot can be given after exposure and stop the illness before it starts.

Meanwhile, the District is moving ahead with its vaccination efforts, opening 3,000 pre-registration slots on Thursday. You can sign up by clicking here and meeting the following criteria: