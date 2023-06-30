VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — During the pandemic, the digital divide widened in the DMV, with many parents realizing that affordable and reliable internet access was a necessity.

“DC did provide services to students through a low-cost program, but the internet access was unreliable and slow,” said Claudia H. in a fall 2021 government operations and facilities committee hearing. “The internet access was unreliable and slow, I had no choice but to keep paying $2 shy of $100/month to my internet provider, in order to keep myself and my family connected, whether the funds were there or not.”

This week, the Biden administration announced efforts to improve high-speed internet access.

“Today, 24 million people in our country do not have access to high-speed internet,” said Vice President Kamala Harris.

Virginia, which is the home of Amazon HQ2 and many data centers, will receive the most federal funding in the DMV to improve internet access.

“We’ve gotten thousands of requests from families for access to devices, access to internet, returning citizens,” said Serve Your City spokesman Pranav Nanda.

Nanda’s organization has been working to close the digital divide, using its own funds.

He hopes the $100 million coming to D.C. will be put to good use.

“How can we make sure that the most impacted people… are getting the support,” he said.