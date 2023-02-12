MILLBORO, Va. (WFXR) — The trout have spoken, and they say the winner of this year’s Super Bowl will be the Kansas City Chiefs.

Recently, George Noleff of the WFXR Outdoors Bound team and WFXR Executive Producer Sarah White took to the banks of Wilson Creek, just below Douthat State Park, to consult with the fish to see who they liked when it came to winning the Super Bowl.

George and Sarah presented baits in red and green to trout to see which the fish preferred. Fish caught on red favored the Chiefs, fish caught on green favored the Eagles. The piscine predictors chose Kansas City. The only fish caught that day hit a red bait, sealing the choice.