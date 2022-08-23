RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Another round of P-EBT benefits will be released on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.

In a press release on Tuesday, VDSS said a one-time summer payment of $391 will be uploaded retroactively on previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT cards. The agency said households that do not have an existing card will have one mailed to the address provided by their school within seven to ten days of benefit issuance.

As food insecurity remains a challenge, VDSS said the additional P-EBT benefit will provide roughly $276 million in assistance to more than 700,000 students.

The temporary assistance is available for all school-age children who were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021-2022 school year or attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision.

VDSS recently received federal approval for the summer meal assistance but the state has yet to receive guidance for P-EBT benefits for the 2022-2023 school year.

Meanwhile, the federal government is changing how expired or unused benefits are handled. Benefits will now expire on SNAP EBT or P-EBT cards after nine months of no spending activity, rather than after one year of inactivity. To retain benefits, an eligible food purchase must be made within nine months, according to VDSS.

“Additional communication and instructions have been mailed to SNAP and P-EBT recipients to further awareness and ensure households are able to make maximum use of these nutrition benefits,” VDSS’s press release said.

Households that do not qualify for P-EBT benefits and are in need of additional food resources may be eligible for assistance through the following community-based resources:

For more guidance on P-EBT visit PebtVA.com or contact the P-EBT Call Center at 1-866-513-1414 (Toll-Free) or 804-294-1633 (7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday).