RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The new chancellor of Virginia’s Community College System (VCCS) has unveiled his top priorities in the new role.

David Doré took over as Chancellor on Saturday, April 1.

Doré says his plan for VCCS is to revamp the system by rethinking who they serve and focusing on reaching the over-three million adults in Virginia who don’t have a postsecondary credential.

“Those are people that are often working, raising a family — they are parents, they are veterans,” Doré said. “We are going to have to make sure that we are providing more flexible options for learners.”

In addition, Doré wants to scale online learning programs, invest in training programs, and build 10 lab schools in an effort to train people for in-demand careers.

“Imagine a Virginia where, if every student graduates with a post-secondary credential, a meaningful post-secondary credential in a high-demand sector,” Doré said. “That means you are ready for employment, and a good job when you graduate high school.”

In order to make these changes, Doré says he needs money. He says that compared to the rest of the nation, Virginia’s community colleges are underfunded. That’s why he’s seeking a historic investment to realign the system to meet the needs of in-demand sectors.

“Areas like I.T. and cybersecurity. Areas like healthcare,” Doré said. “Unfortunately, those are our highest costs programs both in terms of the equipment that we need in those labs and attracting talent, in terms of faculty.”

Doré says the need for more funding will be his top focus when communicating the system’s 2024 legislative priorities to lawmakers.