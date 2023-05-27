ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, Va. (DC News Now) — Those buried at Arlington National Cemetery will be remembered this Memorial Day.

“We thought we had about 120,000 flowers,” said Ramiro Penaherrera, the executive director of the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation

But good fortune shined on the foundation last week.

“Floral importers in Miami and the growers in California stepped up to the plate,” Penaherrera said. “And between them, donated more than 200,000 flowers. Uh, 180,000-200,000 flowers.”

That means there are enough flowers to place one on each gravestone — the same as the organization has done every Memorial Day since 2011. Now, Penaherrera needs something else–volunteers to place the flowers.

Each volunteer who comes to the cemetery on May 28 will receive 25 flowers to place at 25 gravesites.

“After you do this, you walk off changed,” said Penaherrera. “You’re just changed.”

One flower will be for one of the most notable gravesites at the cemetery.

This is only the second year the public will be able to place a flower at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. It’s a solemn moment that may leave you a bit emotional, just as it did Penaherrera.

“I can’t really put it in words. It’s a feeling of great gratitude, appreciation for, this is an amazing country. It’s a wonderful country,” Penaherrera said. “Why is it? Because we have people who are willing to sacrifice their lives for us.”

The program pays tribute to National Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day. The ceremony, according to the foundation’s website, first took place at Arlington National Cemetery on May 30, 1868, to honor U.S. service members who died in the Civil War.