Virginia Democrats and Republicans are voting in primaries for both parties on June 21, 2022. The elections cover seats in the U.S. House of Representatives as well as local races in some cities and counties.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Something of which you’ll want to be mindful is that your district may have changed. That’s because boundaries may have been affected by a new redistricting plan. If you’re registered to vote, finding your district is pretty easy. You can check your district by popping your information into the Citizen Portal on the Virginia Department of Elections’ website. You’ll find your polling location, your district, and other information.

You also will find a full list of who is on the ballot on the site.

If you’re planning to vote in person, you do have to have identification with you. The Virginia Department of Elections has a full list of what forms of ID is acceptable.

Although polls close at 7 p.m., as long as you’re in line by then, you’ll have a chance to cast a ballot.