VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) said they are encouraging Virginians to stay safe ahead of Holiday travels for the 2023-2024 year.

VSP is asking residents to drive safely in the coming days as we near the holidays and the end of the year.

According to VSP, as of Dec. 20, 813 people have lost their lives on Virginia roads this year.

“This year, Virginia appears to have reversed the trend of increasing traffic deaths,” said the Superintendent of Virginia State Police Colonel, Gary T. Settle.

VSP said that if you do plan to attend events this holiday season, it is crucial to plan.

Other options that you could use if you plan on drinking are to have a designated sober driver, call a family member or friend, call a cab, or use public transportation.

“Fortunately, the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday weekend experienced a decrease of eight traffic deaths, from 19 to 11, on Virginia’s highways. But that is still 11 too many. To prevent more tragedy from occurring on our roads during the coming holidays, we need all Virginians to buckle up, drive distraction-free, comply with speed limits, and always drive sober,” said Settle.

VSP said that if you know someone who has been drinking, to not let them drive and to arrange to get them home in a safe way.

Police also advise people to stay alert for impaired drivers and to call officials at #77 to notify the Virginia State Police Emergency Communications Center.