HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police officer was reportedly dragged by a vehicle along Interstate 295.

The incident began when a state trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-295 southbound. According to police, the suspect became combative during the stop and pulled the trooper into the car before driving off at high speed — reportedly in excess of 115 mph.

The suspect struck two tractor-trailers before coming to a stop near the Creighton Road exit of I-295, according to police. The suspect then ran away from the vehicle and is yet to be located.

The state trooper reportedly received minor cuts and bruises but is believed to be okay.

The suspect is described as a Black male around 37 years of age with afro-style hair. Police said he was wearing jeans.

At one point, VDOT reported that drivers in the area were experiencing an approximately 2-mile-long. The south center lane, right lane, right shoulder and the Creighton Road exit have all been closed.

Photo captured from a nearby 511 traffic camera (Courtesy of VDOT)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.