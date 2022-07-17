FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police (FCPD) are searching for Jose Hernandez Mejia, who they said fatally stabbed his wife and is now on the run.

FCPD responded to a call around 1:17 p.m. for a domestic dispute. When they got to the location in the 5200 block of Rolling Road in Springfield, they found a woman inside the home dead.

Police said Mejia was last seen driving a 2016 Honda HRV bearing VA tag TXV-1986.