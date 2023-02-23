A woman and 9-month-old baby were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (DC News Now) — Four people, including a firefighter and a law enforcement officer, were injured in an early-morning house fire in Front Royal on Thursday.

Warren County Fire and Rescue were called to the 300 block of Loop Road for a fire with occupants trapped inside just before 5 a.m. Because residents were trapped inside, law enforcement from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Front Royal Police Department responded as well.

Officials said that a woman and a 9-month-old baby were trapped inside the house. A neighbor helped rescue the baby, and law enforcement helped rescue the woman.

Responders received reports of three more people trapped inside the home, but during search and rescue operations, they found that the rescued woman and baby were the only two who were in the home at the time of the fire.

Both victims were treated on the scene and flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A law enforcement officer was treated and transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and a firefighter was burned. Officials said the firefighter’s injuries were minor.

It took firefighters just over an hour to put out the flame, but crews stayed on the scene for three hours. The house was declared a total loss.

Officials were still investigating what caused the fire. They asked that anyone with any information call 540-636-3830 or email acucciardo@warrencountyfire.com.