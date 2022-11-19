CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the University of Virginia community gathered on campus today for a memorial service honoring the three victims who died and two others who were injured in a deadly shooting on campus Sunday night.

The memorial service began at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at John Paul Jones arena in Charlottesville. The service is available to watch on this page after the event begins.

The memorial will give the campus community an opportunity to come together to honor the lives of the three students who were killed — Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry — and to send well wishes and support to the two victims who were injured, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan.

Members of the University of Virginia community gather on campus today for a memorial service honoring the three victims who died and two others who were injured in a deadly shooting on campus Sunday night. Credit: Allie Barefoot.

The event is open to the public for those that are able to attend in Charlottesville.

An hour before the service began, people began arriving to the John Paul Jones arena, and thousands of orange ribbons were handed out for attendees.

Before the service, a slideshow of pictures played showing the lives of Chandler, Davis and Perry.

The service will consist of musical selections, a student reading and reflections from university figureheads, including UVA athletic director Carla Williams, UVA head football coach Tony Elliot and UVA president Jim Ryan.

Student leaders previously put together a silent vigil on Monday, Nov. 14, which was attended by hundreds. Students have also spent the week leaving flowers, notes and tributes across campus, including at Scott Stadium and Beta Bridge.

The full itinerary of the memorial service at UVA on Nov. 19. Credit: Allie Barefoot.

The first musical performance of the memorial service was performed by the MLK Community Choir, who sang “Total Praise” to an arena that was about three-quarters full. Attendees stood up as the families of all five victims entered and took their seats. The university’s football team sat directly behind the victims’ families.

Scenes from inside the UVA memorial service at John Paul Jones arena. Credit: Allie Barefoot.

Watch a footage from the ceremony below. Video credit: Allie Barefoot.

