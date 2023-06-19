VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (DC News Now) — Regent University held a private memorial serivce for its founder, Pat Roberston, Monday.

Roberston, who was born in Lexington, Va., died on June 8 at the age of 93.

In addition to founding Regent University, the religious broadcaster founded Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), which is headquartered in Virginia Beach and is home to The 700 Club.

Roberston’s Operation Blessing is the charitable organization that responds to communities worldwide to help with disaster relief.