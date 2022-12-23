STAUNTON, Va. (DC News Now) — By late morning Friday, it was clear that a wintry mix, strong winds, and a huge drop in temperatures made for a dangerous combination for drivers in the western part of Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said, in addition to the hazard-creating combo in Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands , a number of secondary roads in the northern valley were blocked by high water.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For that reason, VDOT said people should avoid any driving that’s not essential.

As of 11 a.m., the department said temperatures throughout the western part of the state were below freezing and were continuing to move downward. Any wet surfaces had the potential to freeze, making for possibly slick conditions.

VDOT said anyone who did have to be out the roads should keep an eye out for downed trees, branches, and utility lines. The department had tree cut-and-removal crews working throughout its Staunton District, which covers 11 counties in Virginia.