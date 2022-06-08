This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Yesterday, three people were found dead in a Fairfax apartment after a welfare check.

According to the news release, police are now calling this a double murder-suicide. Police said when they got to the building, a roommate inside the apartment let them in, unaware of what happened inside. When police tried to get to the back bedroom, the door was “blocked”.

Police looked into a window from outside the apartment and were able to see 26-year-old Angelica McIntosh, 31-year-old Anne Lollar, and an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were dead in the room.

Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the male. However, they found evidence that showed the three of them made a “suicide pact.” Police think the man shot the two women before shooting himself. The roommate is working with the police and they are not treating him as a person of interest.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to confirm the man’s identity. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by texting “FCCS” plus tip to 847411