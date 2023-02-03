CHANTILLY, Va. (DC News Now) — It’s almost Valentine’s Day and what better way to celebrate than with chocolate!

Mariano D’Aguiar from River Sea Chocolates stopped by our DC News Now studio. D’Aguiar showed us how the business’ chocolate goes from bean to bar in a sustainable way.

He said among the things that makes his chocolate shop in Chantilly, Va. so special is that it offers cocoa beans from around the world. He said each one has its own unique flavor.

