SPRINGFIELD, Va. (DC News Now) — As a potential government shutdown looms, a popular transit system that serves thousands of federal government and military employees is preparing for the possibility of seeing its ridership drop.

Virginia Railway Express, or VRE, which serves riders from Alexandria and Arlington to Fredericksburg and Manassas, tells DC News Now that 72% of its riders are federal government or military employees.

If the shutdown does occur, and it would begin Saturday night at midnight, VRE plans to keep services the same for the next week — it has not made any announcement of what the following weeks could mean, should the shutdown continue.

“I’ve never not had a check,” said Mike Woltz, a federal government employee who spoke with DC News Now after getting off a train at the Backlick Road Station. “But I’m married to a federal worker and she’s been furloughed a few times because of [shutdowns].”

Riders told DC News Now that VRE has come a long way toward regaining ridership lost during the pandemic, and this is another hurdle toward maintaining a strong transit system.

“During COVID it was empty,” Antonio Tovar who commutes to D.C. daily. “There were no passengers and I saw the increase [since then] and I’m afraid that next week is going to be empty again.”

Tovar told DC News Now he was frustrated with Congress.

“It is very dysfunctional,” he said. “It’s been dysfunctional for a long time but this is one of the worst times.”